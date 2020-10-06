NEWBURYPORT – Link House, Inc.’s Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services will observe National Depression Screening Day on Thursday, Oct. 8 to educate people about the signs and symptoms of depression and the availability of free anonymous behavioral health screenings. Anyone who feels depressed can call 978–834-6583 on Thursday 1-5 p.m. for a virtual mental health screening, which is free and simple.
According to a press release from Link House, Inc., symptoms of depression may be persistent sadness or anxiety, feelings of hopelessness, pessimism, helplessness, difficulty concentrating, alcohol or substance abuse, and more. Clinical depression is a serious medical condition that if left untreated, may lead to suicidal ideation and/or other medical conditions. A depression screening is often the first step toward getting well, but two-thirds of people who suffer from depression fail to seek care, believing their symptoms are just a normal part of life.
“By answering a series of questions, we can help people get the help they need, especially during this uncertain time," Gary Gastman, executive director Link House, Inc., said in the release. "I also want to take this moment to encourage people to call our Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services any time they feel overwhelmed and in need of support. We have been here in the community for almost 50 years helping people navigate their road to recovery."
