AMESBURY — Link House Inc. has launched the Children and Teen Center for Help, or CATCH. The program is designed to empower and support young children, teens and their families to understand and nurture their mental well-being.
For 50 years, Link House, a 503 © nonprofit organization, has been providing residential substance use services in North Shore communities, helping more than 6,500 people improve their lives and take positive steps toward living sober, independent and productive lives.
A month before the COVID-19 pandemic, the group opened its adult outpatient facility. Now, it has opened a similar facility for those ages 5 to 18 at 110 Haverhill Rd in Building A, Suite 403, directly across from the street from the adult facility.
Christine Turner, Link House’s senior director of services, said her team felt they had to something for the growing number of children suffering from mental health issues.
“We just couldn’t stand idly by for much longer and not do anything,” Turner said, adding that Link House takes pride in responding to community needs.
“So, based on our experience of opening adult outpatient, we decided to go ahead and jump in and open a kids outpatient therapy for kids 5 years all the way up to 18.”
The family-focused program will empower young children and teens to handle the daily challenges in their lives while equipping families with the tools and insight to help children and teens thrive.
The team includes a licensed independent clinical social worker, master’s level clinicians, a nurse practitioner, psychologist and executives with expertise in behavioral health. Turner said they have been working hard to ensure they can see people in a timely manner.
“We are getting referrals from Pettengill (House) and from Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center,” Turner said. “We’re already full. I mean, we have enough to be going with and that’s without a signpost or anything advertised because, you know, just that word of mouth through those organizations we are going to be full.
“And because the needs are so high,” she added, “it’s not an exaggeration to say that we don’t want to be somewhere that opens and then creates a huge waitlist because then we’ll just be like everywhere else.”
CATCH Clinical Supervisor Kael Brooks elaborated on the struggle children are facing trying to find help and how CATCH is filling that void.
“It’s exciting on one hand. The gaps have been there for so long and we’ve been seeing in this area waitlists for kids being 16 to 18 months. So a lot of the people that we’re taking through our doors have been on other waitlists for six months, eight months,” Brooks said.
“They’ve been waiting a really long time to get care,” Brooks added. “So in many ways, it’s really exciting to be able to get them through the door, but we also realize that there’s a lot more that needs to be done and we’re still trying to sort of play catch-up to support the kids who needed these services months ago and others who still need them now.”
CATCH Program Director Carolyn Gayler-Romero emphasized how the team is united in its desire to provide help to children.
“We’ve all come together with the focus on the kids and trying to get them what they need so that they can go forward and live healthy lives where they can cope with the life stressors and also enjoy their lives and be fruitful citizen,” Gayler-Romero said.
Services for those ages 5 to 18 and their families include assessments, individual therapy, group therapy, cognitive behavioral skills, dialectical behavioral skills, wellness education, medication management, substance-use disorder treatment, community programs and resources and recovery coach services. CATCH intends to accept MassHealth and most major insurance providers.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
