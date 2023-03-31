AMESBURY — In the wake of a fatal school shooting this week in Nashville, professionals at Link House’s Children and Teen Center for Help want to calm those feeling anxious and afraid about sending their children to school.
For 50 years, Link House has provided residential substance use services in North Shore communities, helping more than 6,500 people improve their lives and take positive steps toward living sober, independent and productive lives.
Its latest venture, the CATCH program, is designed to empower and help young children, teens and their families to understand and nurture their mental well-being. The team includes a licensed independent clinical social worker, master’s level clinicians, nurse practitioner, psychologist and executives with expertise in behavioral health.
CATCH Program Director Carolyn Gayler-Romero spoke about how rare it actually is for shootings to occur in schools.
“Less than 2 percent of homicides to children and teens happen in schools nationally, less than 2. Ninety-eight percent of the homicides against children and teens are happening in the communities, in the home, in the neighborhoods. They’re not happening at school. So in fact, one of the safest places for kids to be is in school,” Gayler-Romero said.
But she made it a point not to minimize the tragedy of school shootings such as the one Monday in Nashville that killed three students and three adults. A former Covenant School student, 28-year-old Audrey Gale, was fatally shot by police after storming the school, according to authorities.
“That does not distract from the terrible violence that we are seeing and the horror of that,” Gayler-Romero said. “And I absolutely think we have to take a look at that and take some action. But I think that we really need to focus on deescalating the fearfulness that our kids and our parents might be feeling around what they see on TV and the concerns around gun shootings in schools.”
Gayler-Romero spoke about the importance of adults being vigilant with the children and teens in their lives, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research during her reasoning.
“In shootings in schools, 50 percent of those people sent a warning signal of some kind, either a message by email or a posting on Facebook or speaking to someone,” she said. “It’s also about reading those signals. and in my experience in schools, kids often will come to a guidance counselor or a trusted teacher or even a parent and generate that information and share their information.”
Gayler-Romero shared her belief that the way to address these concerns of fear, as well as mental and emotional health issues in general, is through a collaborative effort.
“It has to be collaboration between the child, the school, primary medical provider, and mental health organizations like our agency. and I think each of those groups, those stakeholders, have to be working together and communicating to really support a child,” Gayler-Romero said.
She spoke about some of the resources already available at local schools.
“They have adjustment counselors, they have teachers that are well-trained and aware of what a mental health problem can look like or any other problem. We have nurses in schools that are very well equipped to screen. We have school psychiatrists. We have licensed clinical social workers that also work in schools,” Gayler-Romero said.
Christine Turner, Link House’s senior director of services, credited the vigilance of children in schools.
“I think, too, they’re hearing about if you see something, say something. Kids are doing that more, they hear somebody say something, they’re speaking up,” Turner said.
Gayler-Romero said she hopes to avoid scaring children to the point where they don’t want to attend school and parents are afraid to send them.
“We want kids going to school. We don’t want kids refusing to go to school because they’re seeing on the news that they could get shot anytime,” Gayler-Romero said.
“It’s very, very unlikely and we need to take more care of kids actually in the communities and in their homes where they can be unsafe and the victims of violence, especially in urban areas,” she added. “We have a gun culture, and I think we have social media and news outlets that sensationalize the news because it sells advertising. So I think that’s one of the reasons why it does seem like there’s a lot of gun violence in schools.”
Gayler-Romero drew from personal experiences in expressing her views on the safety of schools.
“I’ve worked in schools for more than 25 years. I have never, never felt unsafe. and I’ve worked in many different areas. I’ve never felt physically unsafe. I’ve never had any concerns that anything was going to happen to me,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
