Link House opens home for women in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT – A new residential treatment program aimed at helping women overcome substance abuse recently opened in the city, the latest in a series of services provided by Link House Inc.
On March 5, the doors of Link House’s new Residence for Women in Recovery welcomed a dozen women looking for safe housing along with a supportive, affordable and independent place to live to continue their recovery.
The Residence for Women in Recovery comes on the heels of the Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services facility opening in Amesbury in October.
“It’s been a great year for us in terms of helping the community,” said Gary Gastman, executive director of Link House.
Traditionally, the number of women looking for Link House services dwarfed the number of men – roughly a ratio of 70 to 30 favoring men. Gastman said opening the women’s facility had been on the minds of many for years since there is a need for additional services for women.
On July 3, Gastman received word that a suitable property in a residential area of the city was on the market. Less than five months later, on Nov. 23, Link House bought the house.
“As we head into our fifth decade, Link House Inc. is proud to open the new Residence for Women in Recovery,” said Gastman, who expressed gratitude to the business community for its support.
We continue to strive to meet the growing needs in the community, offering individuals with substance-use disease places, programs, services and tools to succeed,” he added.
The Residence for Women in Recovery offers safe and affordable housing for 16 women to live in a supportive environment with an on-site house manager and assistant manager, and an opportunity to be part of a peer-guided community, according to Link House officials.
Gastman acknowledged that opening a new facility during the coronavirus pandemic “presents a greater challenge.”
To adhere to social distancing protocols enacted by the state to stave off the spread of COVID-19, Gastman said the plan is to keep the number of women in the house to 12, at least for now. Those who are in the building can rest a little easier knowing that rents will be deferred until the crisis is over, Gastman said.
Gastman said Link House is open to new clients and is providing telehealth opportunities for those who need them. To take advantage of the service, Gastman said people should visit CBHATS@linkhouseinc.org or call 978-834-6583.
Christine Ogilvie, director of women’s services for Link House, said there is plenty of positive energy at the facility despite the virus.
“It is a safe place for women who are ready to move into independent living and develop empowerment skills to transition to mainstream society,” Ogilvie said.
The Residence for Women in Recovery was made possible by local organizations and business sponsors, including the Amesbury Furniture Outlet, the Amesbury Rotary Club, Bob’s Furniture, Cardi’s, Gardener Mattress, the Institution for Savings, Lowe’s, the NAID Foundation, Newburyport Bank and Provident Bank.
For more information, contact Ogilvie at 978-462-2595, ext. 305, or cogilvie@linkhouseinc.org.
