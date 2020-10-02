NEWBURYPORT — Link House Inc. has launched the Links of Hope Matching Challenge, a virtual fundraiser aimed at helping the community through the organization's Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services and five residential programs.
Executive Director Gary Gastman noted that an anonymous donor will match all gifts up to $70,000.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to raise funds for Link House Inc.,” Gastman said in a press release, noting that the money will be used to sustain and expand the nonprofit’s programs and services.
Throughout its nearly five decades, Link House has provided programs and services for over 5,500 people and is poised to help the community meet the growing substance use and mental health needs due to the mental health crisis created by the pandemic.
Last year, Link House opened the Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services, a fully licensed clinic in Amesbury that focuses on addiction recovery and provides individual, group and family therapy as well as psychopharmacology services.
The clinic is the first outpatient facility in Link House’s consortium of care. The organization also opened Women’s Independent Sober House in Newburyport, offering safe and affordable housing for 16 women in recovery in a supportive environment.
“CBHATS has seen an increase in mental health needs during the pandemic," Gastman said in the release. "Anxiety, depression, alcohol consumption and social isolation have all escalated in the last six months. We quickly pivoted and launched telehealth at CBHATS and added therapists.”
Gastman noted that in less than a year, the center has exceeded its original projections, highlighting the urgent need for an outpatient clinic that accepts all major insurance carriers in the region.
“A lot of barriers have been removed and we are able to help many more people,” Gastman said.
Link House's Amesbury clinic offers remote support groups for women and parents and plans to increase support groups, education and professional training.
The center will host depression screenings on Thursday, which is National Depression Screening Day, and will launch a sticker campaign to heighten awareness of the importance of taking care of mental health needs.
For more information, visit linkhouseinc.org/hope.
