NEWBURYPORT — Link House Inc. was among the 30 nonprofit providers of affordable sober housing to receive a grant from MassHousing to help ensure its financial stability and continued support and services to overcome addiction.
The $10,000 grant was earmarked for the Women’s Independent Sober House in Newburyport.
“We are so appreciative of this generous grant that will allow the women who are living in our Women’s Independent Sober House to continue on their journey of recovery in a safe and supportive environment during the pandemic,” said Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman. “The grant will allow the women to feel a sense of security in this uncertain time.”
The grants were awarded to nonprofit affordable sober housing providers who previously received financing from MassHousing and came from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations Inc, a subsidiary of MassHousing with a mission to increase, improve and support affordable sober housing for people and families in recovery in Massachusetts, according to a press release. The grants were considered and allocated on a case-by-case basis.
The nonprofit sober housing providers have seen increased costs for food, supplies and cleaning. There have been added payroll expenses for overtime or additional staff to maintain the sober housing and services, as well as assisting residents in applying for available state and federal COVID-19-related benefits.
The availability of these grants will serve as bridge funding to keep sober homes operational and prevent residents from being displaced.
