AMESBURY – Link House, Inc. recently received grants totaling $15,000 from Essex County Community Foundation and the Women’s Fund of Essex County to help assist with the uptick in addiction and mental health needs due to COVID-19.
Gary Gastman, executive director of Link House, Inc., said in a release, “A few months ago we had no idea that all our worlds were going to be altered by a pandemic that would create health and economic crises leaving many of us feeling worried, lonely, isolated, and anxious. Many people are feeling overwhelmed and do not know where to turn.
"We are here to help our clients and the general public and so appreciative of the support of the Essex County Community Foundation, the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, and the Women’s Fund of Essex County,” he said.
The Board of Trustees of the Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF) awarded Link House, Inc. a $10,000 grant to support increased staffing and operations related to the uptick in mental health services due to COVID-19. The grant was awarded in part thanks to funding from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund which works in concert with regional community foundations and non-profit leaders to support those across the state most impacted by the pandemic focusing on frontline workers and vulnerable populations. To date, ECCF has awarded nearly $3.5 million through 192 grants to nonprofits battling COVID-19 and the resulting fallout from the virus.
In addition, The Women’s Fund of Essex County has announced a change to its 2020 grants cycle and has awarded 12 one-time unrestricted grants totaling $100,000 to area agencies that provide basic, urgent societal needs, primarily to women and girls, in Essex County communities. The Women’s Fund of Essex County awarded Link House, Inc. a $5,000 grant to face societal and economic challenges due to COVID-19.
In the last stages of the annual vetting process, the Women’s Fund decided to suspend all program granting and to award unrestricted grants to agencies serving its most vulnerable residents.
“The Women’s Fund recognizes Link House Inc. as one of the most deserving organizations,” noted fund officials in the release.
To learn more about Link House, Inc., visit linkhouseinc.org.
