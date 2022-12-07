AMESBURY — In response to the global and community mental health crisis among children and youth, Link House, Inc. will launch the Children And Teen Center for Help (CATCH) in December. The program will empower and support children, teens and their families to understand and nurture their mental well-being.
“Link House, Inc. has been meeting the community’s needs for over 50 years. Our mission continues to be providing guidance, tools, and support to improve the emotional well-being of the individuals we serve. We are eager to help with the mental health crisis for children and teens in the community,” Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman said.
CATCH is for children and teens ages 5 to 18 struggling with anxiety, depression, gender dysphoria, trauma, substance-use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders. The family focused program will empower children and teens to handle the daily challenges of their lives, while equipping families with tools and insight to help children and teens thrive. The multi-disciplinary team includes a licensed independent clinical social worker, masters level clinicians, nurse practitioner, psychologist and executives with expertise in behavioral health, according to Link House officials.
“We will be partnering with organizations to create community-based programs and activities that enhance the mental well-being of children and teens,” CATCH Program Director Carolyn Gayler-Romero said.
Services for children and teens ages 5-18 and their families include assessments, individual therapy, group therapy, cognitive behavioral skills, dialectical behavioral skills, wellness education, medication management, substance-use disorder treatment, community programs and resources, and recovery coach services. CATCH is a program of Link House, Inc. and intends to accept Mass Health and most major insurance providers.
For more information, visit catchkidsnow.org or call 978-545-4004.
