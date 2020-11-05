Links of Hope deadline extended

AMESBURY — The deadline for contributing to the Links of Hope Matching Challenge has been extended to Monday.
Link House Inc. Executive Director Gary Gastman said the money raised will be used to sustain and expand the nonprofit organization’s programs and services.
“We are so appreciative of the support of our sponsors and supporters and hoping to get closer to our goal by extending the deadline,” he said in a press release.
For nearly five decades, Link House has provided programs and services for more than 5,500 people and is poised to help the community meet a growing need for substance use and mental health services due to the pandemic, the press release said.
Gastman said the Links of Hope Matching Challenge has been embraced by its board of directors with full participation and by many local businesses.
“As we head to our 50th year in 2022, we are filled with gratitude for our generous donor who appeared at a milestone moment in our history when we are uniquely poised to help the community,” he said. “We incurred significant costs related to the pandemic. We invite businesses and individuals to link up to help us help the community.”
For more information, go to linkhouseinc.org/hope.
