NEWBURYPORT — With the Massachusetts State Police recently informing the city it will no longer close the Interstate 95 to Route 113 ramp for the annual Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race, organizers announced a new route for the Aug. 1 race.
The new route will continue to start at the Newburyport High School, travel the length of High Street to Rolfes Lane in Newbury; follow onto Water Street; onto Merrimac Street, to Spofford Street, turning right onto Ferry Road onto Pine Hill Road (at I-95 overpass), loop around the Whitcomb Street/Hallisey Street neighborhood then back to Pine Hill turning right to continue onto Ferry Road back to High Street (at Storey Avenue) to finish at the high school.
