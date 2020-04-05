NEWBURYPORT – In spite of the coronavirus pandemic and closing of all restaurants, members of the Newburyport Lions Club did hold this year's fundraising raffle on March 31, as advertised, pulling 17 winners and capturing it on video.
The grand prize of $5,000 went to Jack Boothroyd of Newburyport, according to Lions Club event chairman Frank Bertolino.
The other winners were:
$500: Tom Daniels of Wakefield, New Hampshire
$100 winners: Phil Grondin and Don Spiridilozzi, Salem Mass.; Mary Ellen Arsenault, Newburyport; Denise Dodge, Newburyport; Manny Diane Drinan, Georgetown; and Robert Weeks, Amesbury.
$75 winners: Denise Maloney, Newbury; Bonnie Ward, Exeter N.H. won twice; Helen Szymura, Newburyport; Doc Blanchard, Newburyport; Sarah Lombard and Emily Balkus, Newburyport; Jan Kolman, Newburyport; Eric Treem, Georgetown; Paul Tomasz, Amesbury; and Mark Mogren, Newburyport.
A short video showing the two top prizes can be viewed on e-clubhouse.org or facebook.com/NewburyportLions.
Bertolino and the others Lions thanked everyone who supported the club by purchasing one or more of the 250 ticket sold for the event each year. Bertolino said this successful fundraiser will help the Newburyport Lions Club continue supporting all of the local charities it has supported over the years.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Lions Club is invited to call Denise Maloney at 617-640-6698 or Bob LaFrance at 978-270-3951 for more information.
Meetings are normally held twice a month but they have been suspended until restrictions are lifted.
