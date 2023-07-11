MERRIMAC — The Newburyport Lions Club recently fitted a local resident with a Topaz HD magnifier visual aid.
The recipient, who wished not to be named, has been grappling with wet macular degeneration impairment for several years; her daily activities, such as reading, writing, and even enjoying hobbies such as reading recipes that will once again bring back her love of cooking, have been significantly impacted.
However, thanks to the Newburyport Lions Club, a new chapter of increased accessibility and freedom is about to begin.
The Topaz HD magnifier visual aid is cutting-edge assistive technology designed to assist individuals with low vision. Its high-definition camera and adjustable magnification levels enable users to read text, view photographs, and engage with written materials with utmost clarity.
The Topaz costs more than $4,000 but is on loan at no cost. The Lions Club continues to be excited about offering this opportunity to the people in our area with low vision to enjoy the same reading materials as those who are blessed with good eyesight. Basic information regarding an eye evaluation from an eye doctor is all that is needed to apply.
“We are thrilled to present this invaluable gift to this a deserving individual,” Lions Club member Bob LaFrance said.
The Lions Club’s core mission is to serve the community and improve the lives of those in need. This donation aligns with its vision, as it empowers those in need to navigate their daily routines and regain their independence.
The recipient of this equipment expressed a heartfelt gratitude to the Newburyport Lions Club for its generosity and support.
The Newburyport Lions Club encourages residents to support their initiatives and join them in making a positive impact on the lives of community members. Whether through volunteering, attending fundraising events, or making financial contributions, every act of support goes a long way in furthering the Lions Club’s mission.
For more information about the Newburyport Lions Club and its community initiatives, contact it at newburyportlions@gmail.com or Lions Club member Bob LaFrance at 978-270-3951.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.