NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club recently recognized four recipients of the Melvin Jones Fellowship award, named after the man credited with founding Lions Clubs 100 years ago.
During the ceremony, King Lion Bob LaFrance and Past District Gov. Frank Bertolino honored Cheryl Munick, Steve Nault, Lion Don Carey and Lion David Sheppard at the Elks Pavilion on Low Street.
Melvin Jones Fellows are community-minded people with extraordinary drive in providing selfless service to others. These four people exemplify those characteristics in their everyday actions and selflessly serve their community, according to a press release.
Munick has been the club's Thanksgiving Day home delivery coordinator for many years, working with drivers, setting up the teams, coordinating the routes and delivery with each of the senior housing buildings in Newburyport.
She also calls home delivery recipients to confirm their meal and has established connections with community members who might otherwise be alone on the holiday. In a normal, nonpandemic year, the club typically delivers 150 Thanksgiving Day meals to shut-ins. Because of the pandemic, the club was unable to hold the luncheon at the Senior Center, so Munick and her team delivered 350 meals to Newburyport, Newbury, Salisbury, Rowley, Byfield and Amesbury.
Nault has run the kitchen and crew at the Senior Center on Thanksgiving morning for the Lions Club for several years and began working as part of the crew well before taking charge of the operation.
In a typical year, Nault and his team of Lions and volunteers begin the day at dawn preparing meals for home delivery and then prepare meals for the annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon at the Senior Center. His experience as a bakery manager at Market Basket and his keen eye for process improvement has improved the efficiency of the meal preparation and serving since taking charge of the kitchen, the press release said.
Carey was inducted into the club Dec. 1, 1995, after being recruited by friend and Lion David Sheppard. During his 26 years as a Lion, Carey has been an instrumental contributor to almost every activity held, whether as a leader of key events or serving on a subcommittee.
Carey has served in a director role for many years and was Lion of the Year in 2017; he serves with guiding strength and vision for the club’s mission and success in fulfilling the community’s needs, according to the press release.
Sheppard has been a Newburyport Lion since Dec. 1, 1993, and has been a key representative for the club. After joining, he quickly became involved in the community and the club's mission.
Sheppard's commitment to the club includes attending meetings remotely when living in Florida during the winter. He also has been a driving force along the route of the Newburyport Lions annual Road Race and the annual bed race.
Sheppard also was instrumental in helping the club establish Newburyport MA Lions Foundation Inc. 501(c)(3).
