NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club on Dec. 12 presented Joyce “Cookie” Burrier and Lucille Schiavone the highest, most prestigious recognition given by Lions Club International, the Melvin Jones Fellowship.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship was created in 1973 and takes its name from the founder of Lions Club International, Melvin Jones. The fellowship was established as the club’s highest form of recognition to acknowledge individuals dedicated to humanitarian service. The fellowship is not an award; rather it is a recognition given to humanitarians. The honor is symbolized by such attributes as humanitarian and community service, generosity of time, talent, leadership and compassion and concern for others.
The International Association of Lions Clubs is the largest civic organization in the world. The association was founded for the purpose of serving others, and in so doing, make communities a better place to live.
At this year’s Newburyport Lions Club Christmas party, Bob LaFrance, president, and Frank Bertolino, past district governor, presented Burrier and Schiavone with the fellowships. Both have given unselfishly to the community for more than 35 years, exemplifying lion-ism. Both began their journey in lion-ism in 1987. They were both charter members of the Greater Newburyport Seacoast Lions; in 2005 both transferred to the Newburyport Lions Club.
Burrier and Schiavone have been heavily involved in many club events, including the annual Lions road race and bed race, blood drives, Salvation Army bell ringing, as well as feeding dinners at The Salvation Army. They were also instrumental in shopping for families in need of Christmas gifts and back to school supplies.
