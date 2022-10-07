NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club is sponsoring a food drive Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Shaw's Supermarket, 45 Storey Ave., Newburyport.
The food drive will focus on healthy, nutritious foods as well as personal hygiene necessities. A wish list of items includes canned goods, hearty soups, chicken, beef and vegetable broth, Knorr and Uncle Ben's rice and pasta side dishes, cereal, english muffins, instant coffee (regular and decaf), Quik bread and muffin mixes, cake and brownie mixes, toilet paper and paper towels, toiletries (disposable razors, shower gel and deodorant, gluten-free products, fruit cups, protein bars, hearty soups, pasta, beans, etc. Cash donations and Shaw's gift cards are also welcome.
"Lions Club food drive efforts are a good example of how the club reaches out to help the community. If you are interested in joining our organization, please stop by the food drive at Shaw's as we work to refill the empty shelves at the First Parish Church pantry and speak with one of our members," Lions Club member Mark Holland said, referring to the Newbury church.
