NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club will deliver dinners to area seniors and any homebound community members on Thanksgiving Day.
The club is offering the meal deliveries in lieu of its annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon, which cannot be held this year due to COVID-19.
Meals will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Preregistration is required and may be completed by calling Frank Bertolino at The North Shore Realty Group at 978-255-4735.
Home delivery meal drivers may be needed. Anyone interested in being on call Thanksgiving morning may call Don Carey at 978-384-8535.
Donations are also being accepted by the Lions Club and are tax deductible. Checks can be made payable to Newburyport MA Lions Foundation Inc. and mailed to Newburyport LIons Club, P.O. Box 545, Newburyport, MA 01950.
