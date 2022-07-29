SALISBURY — The Newburyport Lion’s Club, again sponsoring the Yankee Homecoming Bed Race, will have youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley walk alongside the Lion's Club bed fundraising to replenish the thousands of dollars stolen from their club last month.
"The Salisbury Boys and Girls Club is one of the heartbeats of the seacoast community, especially for the kids who treat it like a second home. To help recoup their financial losses, the Newburyport Lions Club has already donated $1,000. We are asking the people of Newburyport to assist; not only to cheer on those who participate in the race, but also to donate whatever you can to help them recover some of the losses from the robbery," Newburyport Lion's Club member Bob Holand said.
All monies collected during the Aug. 4 bed race will go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley.
