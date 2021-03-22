Lions plan food drive at Shaw's

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Lions Club will hold a food drive to benefit The Salvation Army, The Pettengill House in Salisbury and First Parish Church in Newbury, hoping to fill the Lions’ Eyemobile outside Shaw’s Supermarket in Newburyport on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A wishlist of items includes: canned goods, cereals, fruit cups, protein bars, hearty soups, canned tuna, chicken and ham, pasta, beans. Personal care items such as toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, baby care products, diapers, and feminine products are welcome as well as cash donations.
Volunteers will collect food, personal care items and cash. All volunteers at the drop-off location will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
