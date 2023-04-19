NEWBURYPORT — Veterinarian Karen Fine appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss her book “The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us about Love, Life, and Mortality.”
Fine’s book will be featured at the Newburyport Literary Festival, which takes place April 28-30. The festival will be held at venues in the city through April 29 and online April 30.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Fine about how she balances holistic approaches such as acupuncture with traditional Western treatments. Fine will also describe how narrative medicine is used in veterinary practice, a topic about which she has written a textbook.
Fine will discuss the human and animal bond, and why the depth of humans’ love for animals can feel, as she puts it, “transcendent.”
She will talk about the rewards and pleasures of being a veterinarian, but also the lesser-known demands and high expectations placed upon vets that can make it a stressful occupation.
Fine appears at the festival April 29 at 9 a.m. in the Old South Presbyterian Church social hall. Her presentation is titled “Fur, Feathers, and Scales: A Lifetime of Caring for Pets.”
For information on Fine’s presentation and the festival, visit newburyportliteraryfestival.org. For information about her book, visit karenfinedvm.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3. This prerecorded show will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
