NEWBURYPORT — Author, historian, professor and pilot Katherine Sharp Landdeck will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss “The Women with Silver Wings: the Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII.”
Landdeck’s book will be featured at the upcoming Newburyport Literary Festival, which takes place April 28-30. The festival will be held at venues throughout the city April 29 and via Zoom on April 30.
Between 1942 and 1944, more than 1,100 WASPs ferried military planes from factories to points of embarkation, transporting 12,000 planes more than 60 million miles, according to Landdeck, an associate professor of history at Texas Woman’s University.
They also flight tested planes, and towed targets behind aircraft to help train male gunners, who fired at them with live ammunition.
As one reviewer wrote, Landdeck “has written a soaring tale in which, at long last, these daring WWII pilots gain the credit they deserve. You will be riveted and inspired by their story.”
Landdeck’s session will be April 30 at noon on Zoom and is titled “Two Ways to Tell a Story: Two Authors’ Take on the Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII.”
Landdeck will speak with novelist Alena Dillon, whose novel “Eyes Turned Skyward” features a modern day WASP and her quest to be recognized for her service.
To register and for more information about the festival, visit Newburyportliteraryfestival.org. For information about Landdeck, visit katherinesharplanddeck.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, click "Playlist" on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.