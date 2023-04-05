NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Literary Festival will commence its 18th year with an opening ceremony Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Events will be held in person at various locations throughout downtown Newburyport that Friday and Saturday, April 29. Events scheduled for Sunday, April 30, will be offered on Zoom.
Registration is not necessary for events Friday and Saturday. Registration links will be available at newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
The festival honoree is Peter Orner, award-winning author of "Am I Alone Here?"
Orner will attend the opening ceremony at the Firehouse, where he will have a conversation with local author Andre Dubus III. The two will discuss Orner's latest work, “Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin," a book of essays on literature and reading. The opening ceremony is free of charge.
A cocktail reception will follow at The Grog Restaurant at 13 Middle St. Tickets for the cocktail reception are $25 per person and available on the festival's website or by sending a check made out to the Newburyport Literary Association at: The Newburyport Literary Association, Box 268, Newburyport, MA 01950.
Events that Saturday will begin at 9:15 a.m. with "Coffee and Poets" at Newburyport Public Library, featuring authors, poets and scholars. They include Kamila Shamsie, William Landay, Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, Alan Lightman, Midge Goldberg and Greg Melville.
Various other events will be held throughout the day at the Firehouse, Old South Presbyterian Church, the Unitarian Universalist Church, City Hall and Central Congregational Church.
Saturday concludes with a night of readings at the Firehouse at 7.
The virtual events on Sunday will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured authors will include Rebecca Makkai, Allegra Goodman, Julia Whelan, Dave Humphrey and Mel Joulwan.
Official bookstores for the event include Jabberwocky Bookshop and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms. Before and during the festival, The Book Shop of Beverly Farms will donate 10% of proceeds from sales of featured authors’ books to BINC (Book Industry Charitable Foundation). For more information or to purchase a book, visit https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/?q=p.newburyport_lit.
The festival is made possible by founding sponsors, Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Cultural Councils in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Georgetown and Merrimac, and by the Yellow School Center for the Arts.
The annual festival is organized by the Newburyport Literary Association to celebrate reading and the love of books. For more information about the festival, including authors and their work, visit http://newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
