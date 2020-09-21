NEWBURY — A Little Free Library was recently installed at the Parker Street entrance to the Clipper City Rail Trail in memory of a young boy who loved books and the rail trail.
James Carew, 8, of Newbury died “very unexpectedly” on the morning of Sept 11, 2019, according to Lynn Carew Downey, his godmother and aunt on his father’s side.
“It was a shock to all of us, especially his parents,” she said, noting that he was found “unresponsive” when they went to wake him for school.
Though his life was cut short, James’ impact remains strong.
Soon after he died, his older brother, Jack, came up with the saying, “Live like James, love like James” as a way to honor the young boy who loved giving hugs and bringing smiles to people’s faces.
“He was just the best hugger,” Downey said. “He loved books and he loved giving hugs.”
When James died, his parents, Amanda and Steve Carew, and his aunt looked at a few cemeteries before finding a spot they loved at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newburyport because it was right next to the rail trail.
They wanted a place to go to remember James, so they asked the Parks Department about the possibility of dedicating a bench to him. There was already a bench at the Parker Street entrance to the rail trail, which can be seen from James’ grave, and it had not yet been dedicated to anyone.
His grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins all put money together to sponsor the bench and soon enough, someone proposed the idea of a Little Free Library at the spot as well.
“James loved to read,” Downey said. “Since he was a baby, his parents have read to him constantly. Everywhere they went, they carried a bag of books and everywhere they went, he would pull out a book.”
As this memorial was in the works, James’ former classmates at Newbury Elementary School were also looking for a way to preserve his memory.
Speaking on the impact of his death, Kristan Collins, whose daughter attended Newbury Elementary with James, said, “It was a tragedy for everyone because he was literally like sunshine — like kind to everybody, would run up and hug and squeeze you, big smile on his face at all times.”
In working with the Parks Department, Collins and other parents raised money to plant a cherry tree next to the bench on the rail trail. Alongside it, they placed a plaque with a Winnie-the-Pooh quote that reads, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”
“He just exuded love and kindness,” Collins said, emphasizing the importance of having a place for children to go other than the gravesite.
When her daughter first visited the bench along the rail trail, Collins said she sat down and said, “Yes, this is it, James’ Place.”
On the one-year anniversary of his death, James’ classmates painted rocks in his memory and placed them around the community. Some of them ended up at his grave, some along the rail trail and some near the beach.
On Sept. 13, just a few days after the anniversary of his death, family members and friends gathered for a church service and a walk on the rail trail in memory of James.
Everyone wore yellow bracelets with the inscription, “Live like James, love like James.”
Moving forward, James’ parents want people to feel comfortable talking about him.
Downey said James’ mother wants people to know “how much he loved life and lived life. She just wants that carried on because he was such a special kid.”
