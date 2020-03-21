NEWBURYPORT – With social distancing the norm and families feeling cooped up this week, Newburyport’s trail system could be a popular destination as the weather improves.
The Little River Trail system includes 5.4 miles of paths, including four nature trails and a bike trail, according to Jerry A. Mullins, the president and trail manager for the Parker River Clean Water Association.
Mullins said the trail system is just steps away from downtown with clearly marked trail heads and easy parking: one behind the new CVS, one across from the Park & Ride lot, one at the end of Colby Farm Road and two on Hale Street. The trails are easy walking and dog friendly.
Each trail head has a map clearly marking the path and where it leads. Mullins said the trails are all on city property and maintained by Parker River Clean Water Association under a caretaker agreement.
For more on the trail system: www.littlerivertrailsystem.com
For more about the Parker River Clean Water Association: www.parker-river.org
