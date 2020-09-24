NEWBURYPORT – A tour of the Little River Trail System will run Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The weather forecast as of midweek calls for a sunny day with temperatures from the high 50s to 77 degrees.
Anyone interested is asked to arrive at the Marlene Schroeder Nature Trail Head at the end of Colby Farm Lane, formerly known as Crow Lane. Children over 6 with an adult are welcome but no pets are allowed.
Organizers suggest hikers wear comfortable shoes with full clothing – not shorts. Because of the extended drought in the region, the poison ivy bordering the trails is potent.
Suggested equipment would be binoculars, a bird guide and something to hold water. Bug spray will be made available.
The tour is sponsored by the Parker River Clean Water Association and is one of more than 100 free events that will take place during the Essex National Heritage Trails and Sails weekend.
The Little River Nature Trail is maintained by the association to highlight the importance of the Little River, a tributary of the Parker River. The river is about 19 miles long from its headwaters in Boxford to its outlet at Plum Island Sound in Newbury.
For more about the association, see www.parker-river. org or call 978-462-2551.
For more about Trails & Sails events, check the website: www.trailsandsails.org. Jerry Mullins, the tour guide, is available for tour inquiries at indyjerry@hotmail.com.
