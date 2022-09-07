AMESBURY — Live Well Amesbury – A Feel Good Festival — takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a community event for all ages organized by the Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging.
The pandemic underscored the impact of social isolation on health and well-being. At the same time, this experience highlighted the importance of community and personal connections and access to information and resources. The festival is intended to help build these connections. The day will be fun and informative, while providing people the opportunity to connect – or reconnect — with family, friends, and neighbors, according to organizers.
Activities are planned at three locations – the Upper Millyard, the Council on Aging at 68 Elm St., and the bullnose in Market Square, Amesbury.
Downtown businesses are also joining in with special offers or discounts for the day. Tie-dye is the suggested dress for the day and all activities are offered free of charge. Maps for the event will be available at Market Square, the Council on Aging and participating businesses.
The day will begin with yoga at 8 a.m. in the Upper Millyard, the first in a morning series of three workouts offered by the YWCA Greater Newburyport. All ages and abilities are welcome and healthy refreshments will be available. Music will fill Market Square from 9 a.m. to noon as students of Zach Field Drums and Music perform. Hula hoops, jumbo Connect-Four, rock painting, sidewalk chalk, face painting, and games will be available nearby for all to enjoy.
A health fair is also planned at the Council on Aging, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health and wellness providers will be onsite to share information and resources. Many activities and giveaways are planned – all are invited to stop by. Seniors will have the opportunity to be photographed professionally by Kate Donovan Photography and enjoy a chair massage provided by Elements Massage at the health fair. Flu shots will also be given to Seniors by Stop and Shop Pharmacy. Pre-registration is recommended for these three special activities being offered at no cost, but space is limited. To reserve a spot, call the Council on Aging at 978-388-8138.
At 12:30 p.m., everyone is invited to the Upper Millyard to enjoy some “feel good” music by JumpStreet. The band will play until 2 p.m. and lunch will be available for purchase during the concert from Flatbread or Monstah Dogs.
For more information or questions, e-mail amesburyfcoa68@gmail.com.
