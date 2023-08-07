AMESBURY — Seniors and their families looking to get more informed while building fond memories should make sure they are free for the Live Well Festival in early September.
The signature event of the Friends of the Council on Aging Inc. will be a two-day celebration consisting of a health fair and the Feel Good Festival. Last year, both events were held on the same day in separate locations.
“I think the pandemic underscored the importance of community connections and access to resources,” said Live Well Festival Chairperson Charlene Dolan on why the event is so important. “So our goal here is to build on the community connections that were established during COVID and continue to link people up with health and wellness resources in the community.”
The health fair, hosted by the Council on Aging, will take place Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Costello Transportation Center.
Health and wellness providers will share information and resources of interest to all ages. Many activities and giveaways are planned, including individual or family photos, flu shots and vision screening. There’s also a chance to join in on some line dancing.
The Feel Good Festival on Saturday further explores the topics of health and well-being. Activities are planned at various downtown locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Many downtown businesses will offer special drawings or discounts during the two-day event. They will be detailed on the Live Well Amesbury Map, which will be distributed at the table for the Friends of the Council on Aging in Market Square, as well as at the Council on Aging and participating businesses in advance. Organizers say maps will be available by Aug. 20.
Zach Field Drum & Music will perform from 9 a.m. to noon on the Bullnose in Market Square. Laura Kozlowski Photography will shoot portraits.
In the morning, yoga and fitness classes will be offered on the lawn in front of the Main Street Congregational Church. Special children’s programming is planned for the gazebo in front of the Amesbury Public Library. Meanwhile, the Upper Millyard will feature health and wellness providers, face painting, and special activities and giveaways beginning at 10 a.m., with line dancing offered at 11 a.m.
Dolan said breaking the event into two days has many advantages.
“It is really nice now because people can go to both events, whereas before it was you went to the health fair or you went to the festival,” she pointed out.
She said her favorite aspect of the festival is that everything is gratis.
“These festival-type events can be very expensive for families, and we don’t charge for any of the activities. Face painting is free for children, the concert obviously is there, there will be games for the kids. But everything’s free of charge so everyone can participate equally,” Dolan said.
She noted the goal is for these days to be intergenerational gatherings.
“We just secured a children’s concert at 10 a.m. We just finally finalized that. It is Peter Stewart and the Potato Chip Band,” Dolan said.
COA Director Doreen Arnfield said, “We are just emphasizing the importance of mental health, physical health, and well-being in general. So it’s a chance to educate yourself if you attend. It’s a chance to be around people.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.