AMESBURY — Seniors are encouraged to bring their families along this weekend as they look to forge fond memories while learning how to live their healthiest lives at the Live Well Festival.
This signature event of the Friends of the Council on Aging is a two-day celebration consisting of a health fair and the Feel Good Festival.
Live Well Festival Chairperson Charlene Dolan explained why the event is important.
“Going through the pandemic in particular underscored the importance of community connections and access to information on health and wellness programs and resources, and so obviously with the emphasis on community connections, we think we’d like to continue to build on that,” she said.
The health fair, hosted by the Council on Aging, will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Costello Transportation Center.
Health and wellness providers will share information and resources of interest to people of all ages. Many activities and giveaways are planned, including individual or family photos, flu shots and vision screenings. There’s also a chance to join some line dancing.
The Feel Good Festival on Saturday further explores the topics of health and well-being. Activities are planned at various downtown locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Many downtown businesses will offer special drawings or discounts during the two-day event. They will be detailed on the Live Well Amesbury map, which will be distributed at the table of the Friends of the Council on Aging in Market Square, as well as at the Council on Aging and participating businesses in advance.
Zach Field Drum & Music will perform from 9 a.m. to noon in the Bullnose in Market Square. Laura Kozlowski Photography will shoot portraits.
In the morning, yoga and fitness classes will be offered on the lawn in front of Main Street Congregational Church. Special children’s programming is planned for the gazebo in front of Amesbury Public Library. Meanwhile, the Upper Millyard will feature health and wellness providers, face painting, and special activities and giveaways beginning at 10 a.m., with line dancing offered at 11 a.m.
Last year, both events were held the same day in separate locations. Dolan said holding the events over two days has many advantages.
“The health fair has certain information that’s not available at the festival. Because many people of different ages are involved in the care of other family members, we felt it was important to separate it and also to allow some grandparents to bring their children and grandchildren to the festivities and enjoy that together as well,” Dolan said.
She noted that the goal is for these to be intergenerational gatherings, with a children’s concert performed by Peter Stewart and the Potato Chip band set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
“Community connections are an important part of health and wellness and I think bringing families and friends and neighbors together to enjoy music, be outside, be together, it is just really important,” Dolan said.
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield said the event is a great spotlight for the COA and other organizations.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share the many services and offerings that we have both within the COA and from community partners. Getting that information out is our biggest challenge on a regular basis, so here’s a one-stop shop,” Arnfield said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
