NEWBURYPORT – The 16th annual Newburyport Literary Festival will take place as a live, online streaming event April 23-25.
The festival will again partner with A Mighty Blaze, a social media initiative created by authors Jenna Blum and Caroline Leavitt to help promote other authors’ new books.
Festival organizers are taking advantage of the online format to feature authors from Newburyport and around the world, including Ann Patchett, who will participate from her home in Tennessee, and Kim Johnson, who will ring in from Oregon.
There are also Ruth Ware, Elly Griffiths and Dorothy Koomson, who will all join from the United Kingdom. Other featured authors and poets include Mateo Askaripour, Fiona Davis, Peter Guralnick, Elizabeth Holmes, Nancy Johnson, Lily King, Kate Clifford Larson, Linda Pastan, Dani Shapiro, Phuc Tran and Natasha Trethewey.
The festival kicks off with a virtual opening ceremony Friday, April 23, at 6 p.m. and featuring poet Deborah Warren in conversation with poet Ernest Hilbert.
On Saturday, April 24, the events begin at 8:30 a.m. with a virtual Coffee with the Poets and conclude with a special evening performance of a melopoeia at 7 p.m. This combination of music and poetry will feature poets Rhina Espaillat and Alfred Nicol, guitarist John Tavano and cellist Roger Kimball.
On Sunday, April 25, the events run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sessions on both days will be approximately 45 minutes to one hour, including time for questions and answers. The festival is free but registration is required for each event.
Official bookstores of the event are Jabberwocky Bookshop and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms. Books purchased online or by phone from Jabberwocky Bookshop will be shipped free of charge to anywhere on the East Coast.
For more information, visit www.jabberwockybookshop.com/. Prior to and during the Literary Festival, The Book Shop of Beverly Farms will donate 10% of the proceeds from sales of featured authors’ books to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. For more information or to purchase a book, visit https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/?q=p.newburyport_lit.
For a complete list of authors and to register for events, visit the festival website, newburyportliteraryfestival.org, friend the festival on Facebook or follow it on Twitter or Instagram.
The Literary Festival is made possible through the generosity of founding sponsors, including Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Local Cultural Councils in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
