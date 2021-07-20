Liz Frame and the Kickers slated for July 30 show

NEWBURYPORT — Liz Frame and the Kickers kick off Yankee Homecoming with a two-hour show Friday, July 30, on the lawn behind the Custom House Maritime Museum on Water Street.
A limited number of tickets will be sold on the Custom House website for $15 for the show, which is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
Frame, a Boston-based musician and 2018 NewSong Competition finalist, wrote her first song at age 9 and has been performing her own brand of Americana music since her early teens. Her recent efforts have paid off with nights in prestigious rooms and strong praise from respected sources.
She is backed live by her band, the Kickers — John Webb on lead guitar, Jake Davis on bass and Jarrett Osborn on drums.
Frame, a prodigious writer, released her first full-length recording, “Sooner,” in 2011. It drew strong praise and consistent airplay, followed by the EP, “Justine,” which continued to highlight Frame’s skills as a singer and songwriter.
Her 2018 full-length release, “Sparrow in a Shoebox,” won her still more fans and critical acclaim, and she is out on the road this summer to support her new album, “Firefly.”
The opportunity to purchase tickets to the concert series is given to museum members first and is a benefit of membership. For more, go to customhousemaritimemuseum.org.
