NEWBURYPORT – Bestselling author and historian Kate Larson will be speaking about the friendship between William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman in a virtual lecture at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The presentation is entitled "Lloyd and Moses: The Remarkable Friendship of William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman".
Funded through a gift from the Next Generation Preservationists of the Newburyport Preservation Trust, this presentation is sponsored by the Next Generation Preservationists and The Daily News of Newburyport, and presented by the Newburyport Public Library. This is a Zoom webinar. People can register via the library events calendar at https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/12-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428.
