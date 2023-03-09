NEWBURYPORT — Local artist Alan Bill will present a 30-year look at his work Wednesday at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
Bull is a painter, teacher and illustrator with works in numerous public and private collections. His paintings have appeared in the Martha Blog, Houzz, Architectural Digest, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, House Beautiful and many other publications.
Bull will speak from noon to 1 p.m. in a talk hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk Series. He is happy to answer questions during his lecture.
Bull, a native of Old Town, Maine, works and teaches at 18 Graf Road in the city’s industrial park. He received his bachelor of fine arts from the Philadelphia College of Art and worked as a studio assistant to Dan Daley before embarking on his own.
“What’s going to be fun about this presentation,” Bull said in a release, “is that it will show the transition of the work over time, the variety of subjects, the different media, the quality of the work, and how different pieces relate to each other.”
He recently illustrated two children’s books, “Augustus and Me” and “Fisherman Fred and the Fledglings,” as well as the cover art for Ian Hunter’s new LP, “Defiance Part 1,” soon to be released by Sun Records.
Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village for the enrichment of the community. The talks are presented the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.