Local historian Margaret Peckham Motes recently compiled and published a book titled “Among the Whales.”
It is a 140-page tome about Joseph Nye Clark, a young cabin boy on a Newburyport whaler, Merrimack (1837-39). Clark survived his adolescence aboard the 116-foot vessel. Much later, he wrote essays on his adventures that were published in The Newburyport Herald from 1871 to 1882.
Local artist Jeffrey Allen Briggs supplied numerous illustrations that provide visual import on this very dangerous vocation of chasing and killing whales.
Newburyport was not a whaling port. Indeed, only a few local vessels chose to pursue sperm and right whales that abounded thousands of miles from the North Shore.
In the words of Marge Motes, “While researching a maritime project at the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center, I came upon 19th century articles by Joseph Nye Clark (1820-1891) of Salisbury Point, now Amesbury. Published in the Newburyport Herald between 1871 and 1882, they chronicle his adventures in the Indian and Pacific oceans in 1837-1839.”
The first principal use of whale oil was as an illuminant in lamps and as candle wax. Petroleum was discovered in the United States in the mid-19th century and eventually supplanted the need for whale oil.
Clark was 17, a cabin boy to the ship’s master Captain Charles F. Starbuck, writes Motes. His vessel went around the world.
Several thoughts:
What a precocious act it was for a teen to leave comfortable Newburyport for a life on the sea. “Mom, I’ll be back in a couple years. Tell Dad I will shovel out the horse stalls when I return.”
And what a lengthy voyage. A map by husband Skip Motes indicates the Merrimack sailed across the Atlantic, traversed the Cape of Good Hope at the base of Africa, and traveled to Australia and New Zealand. Then, it returned past Tahiti and below the treacherous Cape Horn at the south of South America’s tip before coming north to Newburyport.
Parents these days shed tears if their teen is heading off to college, often just a few hours away. Imagine the uncertainly of gazing at a map of the world and wondering if your son will ever return.
The most ambitious travel agent of today couldn’t plan such a voyage – and expect to get takers.
Clark’s hunting journals detail without remorse the chagrin of the whale. “Time and again the affrighted monster sought to escape his pursuers by sinking beneath the waves, and as often sought to rise to the surface, to flee with the speed of the wind.
“But it was to no avail.”
After being harpooned, “The immense creature made the air resound with his terrible struggles. Again, he came to the surface, spouting thick blood.
“He turned on his side, clotted blood escaped him, and the victory was gained.”
The whales were butchered, and crew members were drenched in blood – and surfeited with excitement. The victory was theirs.
Today, right whales are an endangered breed. In Maine, proposed federal rules to limit lobster lines to traps on the ocean floor might save a few whales but lobstermen say they could be driven out of business.
The useful research of Marge Motes reminds us how much things have changed – and perhaps why the right whales have so many earnest protectors today.
