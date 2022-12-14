NEWBURYPORT — Local author M. G. Barlow will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss her book, “Home, My Story of House and Personal Restoration.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Barlow about her relationship with two houses that provide the canvas for her memoir. Both homes came to embody the losses, challenges and possibilities of her life’s journey.
Barlow describes her childhood home serving as a “guardian with heart and soul.” However, her mother’s tragic death due to suicide and numerous subsequent family divisions led her to “bury” her affection for that home.
Much later in life, Barlow describes finding a “vintage house” in a historic mill community that she “falls in love with” despite its “cracked cement, broken stoop, and the chipmunks whizzing in and out from under a door.”
As Barlow researches her home’s history and repairs its broken parts, she experiences a gradual emotional healing launched by the restoration, one that brings her once again, at long last, to a place that feels like “home.”
For information about Barlow and her book visit: www.mgbarlow.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
