NEWBURYPORT — Local author-historian Dyke Hendrickson will present a Zoom lecture on the Merrimack River and Plum Island on Aug. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Reports indicate the river is getting dirtier, not cleaner. Hendrickson has been following the developments and will offer a 40-slide presentation that retraces the river’s past and discusses its future.
He will also talk about the history of Plum Island and how it was saved from commercial development by wealthy birdwatcher Annie Brown in 1928.
The Merrimack River will be the focus of the presentation.
From its discovery by Europeans in 1605 to the birth of the Coast Guard in 1790, and to the start of the Industrial Revolution on its banks in the 1820s, the Merrimack has been among the most beloved natural resources on the North Shore.
City, state and federal officials are working to preserve the 117-mile waterway as it enters some of its most vulnerable years.
Hendrickson recently wrote a book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River.”
In addition to writing, the former journalist hosts a weekly podcast, “Life Along the Merrimack.”
The podcast airs Tuesdays at 2 p.m. on 96.3 FM Joppa radio and on Comcast Cable TV, Channel 9. It is archived on YouTube. Hendrickson is a historian with the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
Register for the lecture at www.newburyportadulted.org.
