Local author publishes book on Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT — Local author Dyke Hendrickson has published a book about the history of the Merrimack River, charting its course from the days when Native Americans plied its waters through the era of industrial pollution to the present day.
The paperback, "Merrimack, the Resilient River: An Illustrated Profile of the Most Historic River in New England," is published by Arcadia Publishing and comes on the heels of Hendrickson's books about the U.S. Coast Guard, called "New England Coast Guard Stories" and "Nautical Newburyport – A History of Captains, Clipper Ships and the Coast Guard."
In his latest book, Hendrickson, a former reporter for The Daily News, highlights the dramatic life of the Merrimack River, from the days of the Native Americans to its current status as one of the most scenic recreational waterways in New England.
The 117-mile river — the source of drinking water for about half a million people — runs from central New Hampshire to Newburyport, where it meets the Atlantic Ocean.
This is Hendrickson's sixth book. He is an outreach historian for the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
