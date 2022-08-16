NEWBURYPORT — Local author Dyke Hendrickson’s latest book, “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem,” has recently been published and is available in local bookstores.
The book, which has 75 color photos, relates the history of the popular barrier island. It includes photos from a century ago, and also focuses on recent events that have included storm damage and oceanside erosion.
Hendrickson is a former reporter for The Daily News, and now writes for the newspaper on a part-time basis.
This is his seventh book, this one published by Fonthill Media, a division of The History Press.
