NEWBURYPORT – Journalist-author Dyke Hendrickson presents a two-part history about Newburyport on July 28 and Aug. 4 on a podcast, “Life Along the Merrimack.”
The podcast runs from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and will be live on local cable TV and PortMedia YouTube.
On July 28, Hendrickson will offer a 32-slide presentation titled “Merrimack: The Resilient River.” It will focus on the history of the 117-mile waterway and the campaign to make the river cleaner.
On Aug. 4, he will discuss (with color slides) the history of the Coast Guard. The day marks the 230th anniversary (Aug. 4, 1790) of the service, which began in Newburyport.
Hendrickson is the author of the book "New England Coast Guard Stories: Remarkable Mariners" published earlier this year by The History Press.
“Life Along the Merrimack” will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel. Click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org.
After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on PortMedia YouTube on the “Life Along the Merrimack” playlist and as a podcast on NCM Hub's SoundCloud. Go to www.NCMHub.org and click on the Cloud icon, then scroll down.
The show, which has been running for more than a year, airs on WJOP radio (FM 96.3) every Tuesday at 2 p.m. (one-week delay).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.