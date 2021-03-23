Local author's debut novel out April 6

NEWBURYPORT – Erik Hoel, who grew up in Newbury and attended Triton Regional High School, is releasing his first novel, "The Revelations," with a book launch party April 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Hoel literally grew up in a bookstore because his mother, Sue Little, owns Jabberwocky Bookshop in Newburyport.
"The Revelations," published by Overlook Press/Abrams, is about neuroscience, death, and the search for a theory of human consciousness.
The book launch party, “Fiction, Consciousness and Dreams,” is sponsored by The Center for Fiction in New York City and promoted by Jabberwocky Bookshop.
Hoel and best-selling author Andre Dubus III will discuss "The Revelations" along with the purpose of fiction, authorial intent, how dreams are like novels, and what novels do that is special.
Hoel received his doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a research assistant professor at Tufts University and was previously a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University in the NeuroTechnology Center, and a visiting scholar at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.
He was a 2018 Forbes "30 under 30 most important people in science in the U.S." for his neuroscientific research on consciousness. He is also an emerging writer fellow at The Center for Fiction.
For more information, visit www.erikphoel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.