NEWBURYPORT — Guests on the "Local Pulse" live internet radio program on Saturday include local authors Ghlee Woodworth and Meg Mitchell Moore, who will participate in the upcoming Newburyport Literary Festival.
Also, Newburyport Parks Manager Mike Hennessey will talk about what's happening in the parks.
Broadcast from The Daily News of Newburyport's office on Liberty Street, Show 443 will go live at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m.
This, and all previous episodes, are available at that site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
