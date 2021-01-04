NEWBURYPORT — The pandemic made traveling anywhere in 2020 difficult, but four books by local authors can take readers on interesting journeys of the mind — and on foot, in some cases.
Published in December by Newburyport resident Jerry Steimel, “Chasing Zorba” is an introspective road trip book. The paperback starts with Steimel’s plan to drive an aging Volkswagen Beetle across the country in 1972.
When the car broke down the first day, Steimel had to delay his dream for some 45 years, picking it up again after he retired and began the solo journey in a more reliable VW bus.
The Zorba in the title is Zorba the Greek, sort of the muse for Steimel’s story about the people he meets, places he sees, and recollections he has during a meandering 35-day cross-country drive.
“My goals as I set out in 2017 were not much different from my goals in 1972. It was the first year of the Trump presidency, and again the country was sharply divided,” he writes. “I wondered what I would see from the large bay window of a VW bus and whether I could find our common ground as I traveled the back roads of America.”
Taking the trip in 2017 would make him “step out of my comfort zone and see what I could discover about myself,” he wrote.
Unlike Steimel’s journey, readers need only a good pair of walking shoes to explore the places Newburyport historian Ghlee Woodworth writes about in the first of her two-volume set, “Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume I.”
Woodworth takes readers back three centuries to trod the dirt lanes and cobblestone alleys of what would become Newburyport.
A descendant of one of the first settlers of Newbury, she offers readers richly illustrated historical walking tours through the Clipper City, uncovering hidden back stories to streets, houses and characters from the past.
The book builds on the Clipper Heritage Trail website (www.clipperheritagetrail.com) that Woodworth maintains, with more than 80 locations and some 370 images, many comparing “then and now” views of downtown Newburyport through the years.
Her thorough knowledge of the city and ability to tap local resources – the Archival Center at Newburyport Public Library and the Museum of Old Newbury, among others — for details and old photos make this a great guide for socially distanced walking tours that longtime residents and newcomers alike can enjoy.
“My hope is that, after wandering through the Trail’s stories, you will learn something new, find a common thread that connects people’s lives to yours, or simply appreciate the citizens who came before us,” Woodworth writes.
Jenn Bogard, whose heritage dates back to one of the early lighthouse keepers on Plum Island, built on her book “The ABCs of Plum Island, Massachusetts,” published in 2019, with her 2020 children’s board book “B is for Beach Plums.”
Bogard, who lives in southern Maine but frequently visits family in Newburyport and recalls a childhood visiting Plum Island, draws on her local knowledge for this most recent ABC book.
With E is for egret, F is for fish (illustrated by a striped bass) an G is for greenhead fly, Bogard’s book is rich with local flavor as a read-aloud board book for children and adults.
Why a book about Plum Island?
“I learned how to swim there, I learned how to row a skiff there, and as I grew up, my grandparents taught me about my ancestors’ lighthouse keeping days there,” she writes on her website. “The book combines my love for the island, for teaching children, for history and poetry, and for the major theme of celebrating Plum Island.”
And, while there’s still plenty of tread left on the walking shoes, readers might enjoy the print edition of “If This House Could Talk – Newburyport 2020” edition, which presents self-guided walking tours throughout the city modeled on the popular annual If This House Could Talk house poster tours.
Proceeds from the sale of the book, created by the committee that organizes the annual tours, benefit the Newburyport Preservation Trust.
“Chasing Zorba,” “B is for Beach Plums” and “If This House Could Talk – Newburyport 2020” are available at Jabberwocky Bookshop in The Tannery in Newburyport, and through Amazon.
“Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume I” is available from Woodworth at info@clipperheritagetrail.com.
