Local band Unnamed Colors releases debut album  

NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island-based art-rock band Unnamed Colors released its debut album “Be Where I Am” on Friday, June 12, marking the group’s long-awaited recorded debut after years of performing in the area.
Unnamed Colors, which includes vocalist and pianist Sierra Partlan, guitarist Andrew Aghababian, drummer Jay Partlan and Michael Martel, has been active in the North Shore and Boston music scenes for the past seven years. The band’s music combines a variety of sonic influences to create an emotive and artful piano-driven progressive pop-rock sound that is filled out with lush arrangements and soulful guitar solos.
More than a year in the making, “Be Where I Am” comprises seven of the band’s original songs that Sierra Partlan said delve “deep into themes of humanity and connection.”
“Each song in this collection explores a different angle on the experience of loving and connecting with ourselves and one another as imperfect beings,” she said.
The album was recorded, mixed and mastered at multiple New England recording studios. And while the group had to cancel its album release show last week due to COVID-19, the statewide shutdown gave Unnamed Colors plenty of time to finish work on the album.
“We’re really excited to get this out there, this music means a lot to us and we’re excited for people to hear it,” said Partlan, adding that while the group misses playing live shows, she and her bandmates are glad to produce something for people to listen to at home.
“We can’t wait to get back on the stage once live shows are able to continue, but in the meantime, we are excited to get this music out there online," she said. "I think the themes in this album resonate now more than ever as we all navigate these challenging times together and find meaningful ways to stay connected.”
"Be Where I Am" is available now at www.unnamedcolors.com and on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube Music.
To learn more about Unnamed Colors, visit www.unnamedcolors.com, or follow them on Facebook @UnnamedColorsBand or Instagram @unnamedcolors.
