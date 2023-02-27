Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.