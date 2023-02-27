NEWBURYPORT — A public tour of new Merrimack Valley Transit Authority bus routes, featuring two mayors and a town manager, has been postponed until next week due to snowy weather expected Tuesday.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon was expected to be joined by Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington on a public tour of MeVa’s new intermunicipal bus routes.
The tour was scheduled to depart from the Costello Transportation Center in Amesbury at 2 p.m. on Tuesday but an impending winter storm prompted the Transit Authority to postpone the event until March 6 at 2 p.m.
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Reardon was disappointed to have to push the event back a week but he is still looking forward to testing the new bus routes in advance of the April launch.
“This will give us more time to publicize the event and get an increased turnout next Monday,” Levine said.
The Transit Authority has developed what it calls more direct and timely bus routes that should better meet the needs of visitors and residents. All MeVa routes will be free to riders and are expected to roll out April 4.
Reardon, Gove and Harrington are expected to ride the new Route 17 from Amesbury to Salisbury, Route 19 from Newburyport to Amesbury, and Route 20 from Newburyport to Salisbury next Monday, when the roughly 90-minute bus tour rolls out from the Costello Transportation Center at 68 Elm St. at 2 p.m.
Reardon said in an email that the bus routes have been redesigned to provide better access to priority destinations and improved connections with the Newburyport MBTA station.
“Thank you to MeVa for all their work in prioritizing riders and providing free transit throughout the region,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.