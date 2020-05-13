Local business owners swap ideas, share stories

NEWBURYPORT – Local business owners discussed Tuesday how they have adapted since COVID-19 shuttered stores and restaurants across the city and how they are gearing up for reopening with approval from state and local health officials.
Those taking part in a one-hour Zoom videoconference meeting were Nancy Batista-Caswell, owner of Ceia Kitchen & Bar, Brine and Oak & Rowan; Zach Field, owner and instructor at Zach Field Drums & Music; Edit Style Lounge and Meraki owner Kim Lively; and Angela and Jeremy Kirkpatrick, owners of Grand Trunk Wine. Stu Steinberg, owner of Erock Tax in Newburyport, moderated the panel.
Batista-Caswell spoke at length about how she envisioned downtown restaurants reopening and said she hoped to see large chunks of downtown dedicated to outdoor dining. Her concept included reducing parking on State Street and placing tables on Inn Street – essentially turning downtown areas into Italian-style piazzas.
But what’s most important, she said, is re-establishing trust among patrons who might not return to dine at restaurants until they feel safe.
“We have to create a new experience and hope they feel comfortable about it,” Batista-Caswell said.
Batista-Caswell, who estimated that people are split 50/50 about feeling comfortable enough to eat at a restaurant, said the dining experience would likely be a moving target as people slowly return to dinner tables.
“There’s definitely a lot of uncertainty,” she said.
Steinberg said 68 people registered for the webinar with 53 watching live.
“We’re going to do our best to make people feel safe and comply with the law,” Steinberg said. “People want to be safe going into these businesses.”
Field said he missed interacting with staff and students and is excited about seeing them again.
“I just cannot wait to see everybody and be with everybody, I’m going to hug everybody, I’m sorry,” Field said jokingly.
Asked about the recent decision to cancel the weeklong Yankee Homecoming festival, no one on the panel said it should adversely affect the future of their businesses.
Many of them also said the cancellation gives Yankee Homecoming organizers a chance to adjust the massive event so that it exists in greater harmony with local restaurants and retail shops.
The most sobering part of the discussion focused on the difficulty receiving federal payroll protection loans and the rules that go along with them. Batista-Caswell said many businesses are struggling with the decision whether to incur more debt with the hope of staying afloat for another few months or pulling the plug before they are completely underwater.
“And that’s certainly a challenge we are facing right now, Batista-Caswell said.
Everyone on the panel admitted to experiencing waves of panic and despair when the virus forced their businesses to close. But in the weeks that followed, owners were able to think outside the box, pivot and adapt.
Lively and Angela KIrkpatrick talked about ramping up online sales and curbside deliveries. Batista-Caswell spoke of creating “concept-driven menus” each week so her restaurants could offer items no one else was offering. Field has switched lessons to Skype with great success, he said.
The Kirkpatricks said the virus pushed them to their limits, but also pushed them to their full potential. That included seeing what worked and what didn’t and discontinuing items or practices not helping their bottom line.
Lively said it was crucial to let go of her fear, accepting the worst-case scenarios and working from that mental state. When she did, she was able to adapt and, so far, survive.
“I’ve never had a harder time,” Lively conceded.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
