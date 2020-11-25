Local cable to showcase NHS football games, Lynch interview

NEWBURYPORT — High school football games may be on hold this Thanksgiving, but local community cable TV stations will still serve up a platter of gridiron action from years past, along with interviews with athletes and a chat with longtime sportscaster Mike Lynch about the sport and a Turkey Day without live games.
Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub will air programs Thursday on Channel 9 featuring interviews with members of the Newburyport High School football team, and the 2020 Cape Ann League champions in soccer, field hockey and golf.
The programs are being shared with community access cable studios in Salisbury, Amesbury and Newbury. ACTV in Amesbury will show the Lynch interview on Channel 18 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
One highlight of the day will be an interview by Drew Moholland, host of "Afternoon Drive" on WJOP-FM, with Lynch, a retired WCVB sports announcer.
Lynch — a former football star at Swampscott High School and Harvard University – will talk about this unusual season in which the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to put the traditional high school football games on hold. Lynch was a 16-time Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year before stepping back from full-time broadcasting into a correspondent's role for Channel 5.
Besides the many changes brought on by the pandemic, this is the first Thanksgiving Lynch isn't working in his high-profile sportscaster role on Turkey Day.
Moholland, who went to Danvers High School but didn't play football, said he recalls times when Lynch showed up at a Turkey Day game in Danvers.
"If Mike Lynch showed up at your game, you knew it was a big one for the day. It was even more than just a Thanksgiving Day game," he said.
During the interview, Lynch talked about how Thanksgiving football coverage was always such a big part of what WCVB did.
"Literally, he said he cannot remember a Thanksgiving when he wasn't working. This year, he's going to be sitting around with his family and doing some reflecting on some of the great games he's been a part of and how this is so much more than just players and the game itself."
Moholland also gave a shoutout to the NHS football players, past and present, he interviewed for broadcast on Thursday, noting "how classy and grownup the kids have been."
"The Newburyport High School kids I talked to have to have been devastated" not to take part in the traditional football contest, "but they're really not showing it. They're really showing a lot of leadership. They know it's a football game and there's more to life than that," Moholland said.
The holiday lineup Thursday for Comcast Cable Channel 9 in Newburyport includes:
9 a.m.: "The Morning Show" with Mary Jacobsen, talking about the new Salem Witch Trials exhibit at the Peabody Essex Museum, with Dan Lipcan, head librarian of the museum’s Phillips Library;
10 a.m. and 6 p.m.: Moholland's interview with members of the NHS football team;
11 a.m. and 7 p.m.: Moholland's interview with Mike Lynch;
Noon: A rebroadcast of the 2019 Thanksgiving Day football game between the Newburyport Clippers and the Amesbury Indians;
3 and 8 p.m. Moholland's interview with NHS 2020 CAL Champs in soccer, field hockey and golf.
4 p.m.: A rebroadcast of the 2013 Newburyport vs. Amesbury Thanksgiving Day game;
9 p.m.: Rebroadcast of the 2017 Newburyport vs. Amesbury Thanksgiving Day game in 2017.
For more information: www.ncmhub.org.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. Follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
