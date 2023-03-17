SALISBURY — Less than a year since its opening, local cannabis cultivator Root & Bloom has already smoked the competition on the way to receiving the highest prize at the 2023 New England Cannabis Community Awards.
The awards were held last Friday in Boston with the Route 1 manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products honored as the best New England Cannabis Company during the ceremony.
Root & Bloom Chief Executive Officer Tom Regan said he was “elated” upon learning that his relatively new company had been honored with the award.
“We started shipping for revenue late June. That was the first product we were able to ship out in 2022. So eight months later to be named best cannabis company in New England was kind of surprising because we had been building our reputation, but I didn’t think we would see such widespread support,” Regan said.
Regan explained that as a new company they had to make sure to focus all their efforts on demonstrating their capabilities and putting out a consistent product.
“Just as a ton of brands that were established in Colorado, California, Illinois came here with a national profile, we didn’t have that. So we figured out the way for us to compete is to have a really dependable product that everyone experiences the same every time and let that speak for itself,” Regan said.
He said that their focus after launch was to get involved with local dispensaries in the Merrimack Valley area.
We just started to invite them up and see what we’re doing, meet the team, see the building. See that we’re from the area, all from the Merrimack Valley. and they started to see what we’re doing and they became our best advocates,” Regan said.
He mentioned that they have been partnering with CNA Stores, a local dispensary with locations in Haverhill and Amesbury, to help support the Veteran’s Northeast Outreach Center.
“We joined forces so that for every unit they sell of our product, we both contribute to that organization,” Regan said.
CNA Stores Chief Executive Officer Rob DiFazio described Root & Bloom as a “great partner.”
“They have some really good insights into what they do. I’ve always said this, people always say business is just business, but that’s not really the case when you partner with a vendor like Root & Bloom. It’s truly a partnership and I don’t want to say you become friends, but you do, and you can rely on each other,” DiFazio said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
