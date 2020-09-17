LAWRENCE – Several Central Catholic High School students from Greater Newburyport have been named AP Scholars.
The students are among 306 from the school who took 677 Advanced Placement exams in 26 subject areas this spring. These scholars achieved scores that exceeded state and global averages, led by the 118 students named AP Scholars.
The students’ success on the college-level AP exams is particularly notable because they completed the final coursework remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic — a reflection of the commitment and hard work of the students and their teachers, according to a press release.
AP National Scholar
This designation is granted to U.S. students who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
Kathryn D. Clark ‘20 of Newburyport.
Sebastian A. Gonzalez ‘20 of Newburyport.
AP Scholar with Distinction
This designation is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Kathryn D. Clark ‘20 of Newburyport.
Kathryn T. Corcoran ‘20 of Amesbury.
Sebastian A. Gonzalez ‘20 of Newburyport.
Hunter V. Graham ‘20 of Amesbury.
Jack A. Hanlon ‘20 of Newburyport.
Maria T. Mataac ‘21 of Newbury.
AP Scholar with Honor
This designation is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
Celia R. Celona ‘20 of Amesbury.
Dalton K. Dow ‘21 of Amesbury.
Alexander A. Troisi ‘20 of Salisbury.
AP Scholar
This designation is granted to students who receive an average score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
Caroline R. Affolter ‘20 of Newburyport.
Anna C. Bowden ‘20 of Newbury.
Olivia L. Draper ‘20 of West Newbury.
Tori A. Gifford ‘20 of West Newbury.
Caroline K. McLaughlin ‘20 of Amesbury.
AP Capstone Diploma
This designation is granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research, and on four additional AP exams of their choice.
Kathryn T. Corcoran ‘20 of Amesbury.
