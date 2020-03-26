Local chef to appear on Food Network show next week 

AMESBURY – Nick Peters Bond, co-owner of a local catering business and already a TV cooking show veteran, will be back on the airwaves Monday at 10 p.m. as he competes on the Food Network show Chopped Sweets.
The new show is hosted by celebrity restaurant owner/chef Scott Conant and is a spin-off of the popular and durable cooking competition show Chopped. The concept for Chopped Sweets is very similar to its parent show: four chefs have the same amount of time to create amazing desserts using all four mystery basket ingredients. The desserts are then judged by a panel of celebrity chefs who axe the chef with the worst dessert.
While Bond was unable to discuss his fate on Chopped Sweets, he called the experience extremely challenging and rewarding.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bond said. “Obviously, if it helps our catering business, it would be amazing.”
Kitchen to Aisle Catering and Events is Bond’s Amesbury-based catering business he co-owns with Meghann Basque. Basque and Bond rent time at Kitchen Local, the shared-use facility on Cedar Street.
Bond, who most recently appeared on the 17th season of Hell’s Kitchen in 2017 and finished fifth out of 16 competitors, said he had been trying to get on Chopped for several years. But when the new show was announced, he quickly applied and hoped for the best. Soon after, he was informed he made the cut and would be featured on the 10th episode of the season “Freeze, Please!” In December he traveled to New York City where he spent most of one day filming the hour-long show.
Admittedly, Bond is a dinner chef first and a pastry chef second so he called appearing on Chopped Sweets a “whole different animal.”
“But I really wanted to challenge myself,” he said.
Chopped Sweets was a whole different animal than Hell’s Kitchen which focused on personalties almost as much on the food.
“They really wanted the drama. But Chopped is more about cooking, thinking on your feet and doing your best,” Bond said.
Bond said the key to success on a time-based show like Chopped or Chopped Sweets is to conceptualize a dish with the mystery basket ingredients and then stick with the plan.
“It’s like you have to go go go,” Bond said. “It does go by really fast.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
