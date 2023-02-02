NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Afghan evacuees have spent the past year getting to know the area and even adding a few newborns to the mix but the need for permanent housing remains.
Just over 40 members of five families came to Newburyport from Afghanistan in late 2021 to early 2022, and local clergy were quick to offer food and shelter.
“I think our community is so much richer,” said The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, pastor of First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church.
Bryan said the families have adjusted to the community so well that three children have been born since their arrival.
“The advancements that every single individual in these families have made is beyond remarkable. It’s unbelievable how much they have done and how far they’ve come in their own life journeys,” she said.
Of the five families, two have found apartments since their arrival. But three families still live on local church properties, Bryan said.
“These are families of 10 and 11 people (living at the churches) and now we need to find a way that they can stay a part of the community,” she said.
Bryan, The Rev. Christopher Ney of Central Congregational Church and The Rev. Jarred Mercer of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church are expected to be guests Thursday morning on WJOP 96.3 FM’s “The Morning Show” with Mary Jacobsen.
They are expected to talk about how the families are coping with their many transitions and what kind of community support would be helpful.
The radio show will also be carried on Channel 9 and livestreamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
Long-term housing for the newcomers is the primary focus, Bryan said.
“The men all have jobs and there continues to be an unbelievable number of people that work to support the families in so many ways in their day-to-day lives,” Bryan said.
For examples, Bryan pointed to school teachers, coaches and administrators who help with tutoring.
“There’s a women’s group and there’s a group that is supporting the women in starting their own businesses with sewing and there are many volunteers in the community who have been helping out,” she said. “There are driver’s licenses and learner’s permits that are being earned. But we know that, ultimately, it’s going to be critical that we find a way for them to stay.”
Bryan said the local church properties have made good homes for the newcomers but they can’t make up for permanent housing.
“The church congregations have been really generous but these are not homes. We want these families to really set down some roots and live here for as long as they choose to,” she said.
Ney said Central Congregational Church housed a family for six months before they moved to an apartment.
“It can be easy to get caught up in the daily challenges. But, when you look at it from a different perspective, it’s nothing less than miraculous that we have all made so much progress together,” he said.
Although evacuees have struggled with a language barrier, they have found ways to communicate with their new local friends, Ney said.
“The volunteers in the church who work closely with them say they are almost like an extension of their own families. The relationships that have developed over the past year have been really deep,” he said. “There will be ongoing needs and opportunities for support, and we will continue to keep the community informed as all of this unfolds.”
Finding a rental property can be difficult in Greater Newburyport but Bryan said she has seen great things come from the community already.
“I believe we can figure this out. I really do. These families all were engaged with our government, protecting our country over there. They didn’t choose for any of this to happen,” she said.
“They still have family back in Afghanistan and have lost a lot like things most of us could not imagine,” Bryan added. “So, to me, this is just such a humane and humanitarian way to be in relationship with our fellows and everybody. The difference this makes in their lives and, ultimately, in all of our lives is immeasurable.”
