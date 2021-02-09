Local collaboration presents Lovers Only on YouTube      

NEWBURYPORT – In an ongoing collaboration with Firehouse Center for the Arts and The Actors Studio of Newburyport, Boston Reads founders Richard McElvain and M. Lynda Robinson are featured in a presentation to be aired via YouTube, from Feb. 11-14, in time for Valentine’s Day. The performance, titled Lovers Only, includes classic love scenes from Romeo & Juliet, Private Lives, The Lion in Winter, and Cyrano de Bergerac, along with a scene from Jacks & Queens, written by Robinson.
McElvain and Robinson – acclaimed actors, directors, playwrights, and directors in the Boston theater scene and beyond – founded Boston Reads to promote “readers theater,“ an art form that celebrates the essential interaction between the actor and the text of a play. It is done script in hand, with very little use of sets, costumes, or props, according to a press release.
The February performance was taped in the Firehouse Center’s Arakelian Theater, under SAG/AFTRA COVID protocols.
The production will be streamed on YouTube beginning at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. Registration is required. The performances are offered free, but donations to support the Actors Studio and the Firehouse Center for the Arts are welcome.
Several Newburyport businesses are “sharing the love” for the Lovers Only event. With proof of registration for the event, which will be issued by the Firehouse, attendees can enjoy incentives that include a free appetizer with the purchase of a meal at Brown Sugar by the Sea (brownsugarbythesea.com), a free Whoopie Pie with any purchase at Chococoa Baking Company (chococoabaking.com), a 15 percent discount off a total purchase at Jabberwocky Bookshop (jabberwockybookshop.com), and a 10 percent discount on take-out or in-restaurant dining at Sea Level (sealevelnewburyport.com). All incentives must be redeemed during business hours from Feb. 15 through 28. Beach Plum Flower Shop (beachplumtoo.com) provided a floral arrangement that graced the stage during the filming of the performance.
To register and receive a link to the YouTube streamed event, visit the Firehouse Center for the Arts website, www.firehouse.org.
