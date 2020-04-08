Local COVID-19 survivor lauds Anna Jaques staff

NEWBURYPORT — A Salisbury man, who was released from Anna Jaques Hospital on Sunday after a serious bout of COVID-19, commended his doctor, the nurses and the entire staff for taking care of him, saying “they saved my life.”
The man, who goes by Rick, said his primary care physician, Dr. Demetrius Rizos, has been in constant contact with him throughout the entire experience. Rick did not want his last name used because of concerns about a stigma some people might attach to him after having COVID-19.
As Rick was in recovery, Rizos, who previously served as a U.S. Navy physician, was called to volunteer on the front lines in the Bronx. Despite leaving the area, he continued to check up on Rick by text message.
“Here’s a little hospital in Newburyport that did all this and risked their own health and safety for my benefit,” Rick said in a phone interview Tuesday. “This doctor is texting and checking up on me. Now, he’s on the front lines of New York and he’s still checking up on me.”
“Everybody is cognizant that this is a very overwhelming situation for providers, families and also, the ill,” Rizos said. “As a provider, it’s the old expression ‘It takes a village.’”
Speaking about the shift from Newburyport to New York, Rizos said, “This very much feels like being deployed because you’re with a bunch of individuals that you don’t know, people volunteering from all over the country, people coming together, learning a system and basically working as hard as they can to keep people safe.”
Rick first started noticing that he “wasn’t right” about March 23. About a week later, he had a high fever and called Rizos, who immediately treated him as though he were COVID-19 positive.
Rick said his doctor prescribed him an antibiotic for inflammation, the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and an inhaler, which all seemed to work for a couple of days.
On April 1, Rick woke up and was struggling to breathe.
“It was like somebody was sitting on my chest and holding their hand over my mouth while I was trying to breathe,” he said, adding that he tried to “tough it out” anyway.
The next morning, he sent a text message to Rizos and within a couple of minutes, the doctor responded by saying Rick should go to the emergency room and he would dial 911 for his patient. Rick, though grateful for his doctor’s offer, said he would get a ride to the hospital.
As soon as he walked into Anna Jaques, a staff member asked if his name was Rick. He was given a mask and immediately escorted to a glass room where he was “amazed” at the streamlined process. Within 10 minutes, he was given a chest X-ray, he said.
Rick was then taken to the COVID-19 floor, where he tested positive for the disease and was diagnosed with “a touch of pneumonia.” He was put in his own room and if nurses or his doctor were to enter the space, they had to completely suit up in protective gear, including face shields, gowns and boots.
The nurses called his room to check on him regularly and to see if he needed anything. While they tried to limit the number of times they entered the room so they did not waste personal protective equipment, Rick also they also made an effort to connect with him on a personal level.
“Some of them have kids and families, and here they are risking their lives to save little old me on this COVID floor,” he said. “They couldn’t have been more understanding and caring while checking my numbers, checking my medications and checking my oxygen levels.”
Rick said he was blown away by the “surreal experience.”
Though he was discharged from the hospital Sunday, Rick continues to hear from staff members as well as the Department of Public Health with questions and advice daily. Rick will continue to self-isolate for 14 days to be safe, but said he is on the mend.
On Tuesday, Anna Jaques Hospital had one confirmed COVID-19 inpatient case, 17 suspected inpatient cases with two in the intensive care unit and one confirmed employee case, according to a daily report from Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.